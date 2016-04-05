'Big Four' banks drag Australian shares lower; NZ slips
May 23 Shares in Australia's 'big four' banks weakened on Tuesday as a result of a government tax proposal, dragging the benchmark index to a lower close.
WASHINGTON, April 5 Thomas Shannon, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, flatly denied reports on Tuesday that the Obama administration is making moves to allow Iran access to the U.S. financial system or to use the U.S. dollar for transactions.
"The rumors and news that have appeared in the press... are not true," he said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled, pointing to full-year lending volumes topping its expectations.