WASHINGTON, April 5 Thomas Shannon, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, flatly denied reports on Tuesday that the Obama administration is making moves to allow Iran access to the U.S. financial system or to use the U.S. dollar for transactions.

"The rumors and news that have appeared in the press... are not true," he said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)