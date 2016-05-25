(Adds comments from Senate hearing, background))
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON May 25 Obama administration
officials told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday they would oppose new
sanctions on Iran if they interfere with last year's
international nuclear agreement, laying the groundwork for a
potential fight over any legislation.
"If legislation were to undermine the deal, by taking off
the table commitments that we had put on the table, that would
be a problem," Adam Szubin, the acting Treasury Department
undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told a
House of Representatives hearing.
"Certainly our allies around the world would see us taking
back major chunks of the sanctions relief as bad faith," Szubin
told a Senate Banking Committee hearing later on Wednesday.
House and Senate members are drafting new sanctions
measures, accusing Iran of supporting terrorism, human rights
abuses and violating its international commitments by testing
ballistic missiles.
They want to renew the Iran Sanctions Act, a broad U.S. law
imposing sanctions over Iran's nuclear and missile programs that
expires at the end of 2016. Administration officials have urged
Congress not to rush to renew the ISA.
Lawmakers argue that new sanctions will help send a message
that Washington will take a hard line, despite the nuclear pact.
Every Republican in Congress and several of President Barack
Obama's fellow Democrats opposed the agreement.
"I feel it's not so terrible to have Congress come up with
new sanctions if we feel Iran is violating its agreements," said
Representative Eliot Engel, top Democrat on the House Foreign
Affairs Committee, who opposed the nuclear pact.
Szubin and Stephen Mull, the State Department's lead
coordinator for implementing the nuclear deal, told lawmakers
that, so far, the deal announced in July 2015 was being fully
implemented. They said the administration was tightly tracking
Iran's compliance.
"We believe that we and our allies in the region are
considerably safer," Mull said.
Members of Congress recently accused the administration of
allowing sanctions workarounds that might provide Iran direct or
indirect access to the U.S. financial system.
Szubin reiterated the administration's assurances that it
had no such plans.
Despite the easing of nuclear sanctions under the
international agreement, Tehran's hopes of rapidly ending its
economic isolation have been complicated by companies' concerns
that doing business with Iran might violate non-nuclear
sanctions that remain in place.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Peter Cooney)