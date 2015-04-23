WASHINGTON, April 23 The United States and other world powers would be able to detect any military capabilities of Iran's nuclear program for 10 years under a framework deal agreed upon earlier this month, the U.S. energy secretary said on Thursday.

Ernest Moniz, a nuclear physicist who participated in the talks on Iran's nuclear program, said on CNBC that the framework deal would give the United States and five other global powers a "very comfortable" ability to detect military abilities through the use of nuclear inspectors.

