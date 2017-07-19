U.S. should move bases away if pursues sanctions- guards chief to Tasnim

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday the United States should move its bases 1,000 km (620 miles) away from Iran if it wants to pursue penalties against Tehran, in a thinly veiled threat after Washington imposed new sanctions.

"If the United States wants to pursue sanctions against Iran's defences and the Guards, then it has to move its regional bases to a distance of about 1,000 km around Iran and be aware that it would pay a high price for any miscalculations," Tasnim news agency quoted Guards commander Mohammad Ali Jafari as saying.