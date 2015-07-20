WASHINGTON, July 20 Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, wrote to colleagues on Monday backing the nuclear agreement with Iran.

"As you may be aware, I believe that this agreement is a major accomplishment. I am pleased that the response thus far from House Democrats has been so positive," she said in the letter released by her office. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)