ATHENS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday that preventing Iran developing a nuclear weapon in future was more important now than "ambiguities" about its past military efforts.

Kerry said it would be premature to comment on a leaked report by the U.N. atomic watchdog that strongly suggested Tehran had a nuclear weapons programme for years until 2003, since deliberations were not completed.

But he told a news conference on a visit to Greece: "Nobody has had any doubts whatsoever about Iran's past military endeavors. From the get-go, we have consistently said we know that Iran was pursuing a nuclear project."

What really mattered now, Kerry said, was "making certain that none of whatever happened in the past can happen going forward into the future".

That was why full implementation of the agreement reached on July 14 between Iran and six major powers on curbing its nuclear programme was crucial, he added.

Iran has always denied that its nuclear programme had any military component or intention.

