VIENNA A senior U.S. official on Monday dismissed suggestions from critics that the United States would cave in to Iran to reach an agreement on curbing Iran's nuclear programme.

Negotiators still hope for success in the current round of negotiations in Vienna and no one is talking about a long-term extension to the talks, the official said, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity. But he added that he did not know if an agreement could be reched.

The official said that if the United States had wanted to make huge concessions to reach a deal it could have done so long ago and that such criticism was "absurd".

