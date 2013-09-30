(Deletes word "weapons" from reference to nuclear program in
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said a deal on Iran's nuclear program could be reached
relatively quickly, and it would have the potential to
dramatically improve the relationship between the two countries.
Kerry said intensifying diplomatic efforts to resolve the
dispute over Iran's nuclear program could produce an agreement
within the three- to six-month time frame that Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani has called for.
"It's possible to have a deal sooner than that depending on
how forthcoming and clear Iran is prepared to be," Kerry said in
an interview aired on CBS's "60 Minutes" on Sunday.
"If it is a peaceful program, and we can all see that - the
whole world sees that - the relationship with Iran can change
dramatically for the better and it can change fast," he said.
Rouhani and U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone
on Friday in the highest-level contact between the two countries
in three decades, raising hopes of a breakthrough in Western
efforts to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb.
The call was the culmination of a recent, dramatic shift in
tone between Iran and the United States, which cut diplomatic
relations a year after the 1979 Iranian revolution.
Kerry said Iran could prove its sincerity by immediately
opening its nuclear facilities to inspections and keeping its
uranium enrichment efforts at lower grades that were not
suitable for military use.
Iran has defended its right to enrich uranium as part of a
civilian nuclear energy and medicine program and denied that it
aims to develop atomic weapons, but the United States and its
allies have sought an end to higher-grade uranium enrichment
that could be a step away from the production of weapons-grade
material.
"Iran needs to take rapid steps, clear and convincing steps,
to live up to the international community's requirements
regarding nuclear programs, peaceful nuclear programs," Kerry
said.
"Words are not going to replace actions," he said. "What we
need are actions that prove that we and our allies, our friends
in the region, can never be threatened by this program."
In a separate interview, Iran's foreign minister said the
country's right to peaceful nuclear enrichment was not
negotiable but it did not need to enrich uranium to
military-grade levels.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran was
willing to open its nuclear facilities to international
inspections as part of a nuclear deal as long as the United
States ended painful economic sanctions.
"Negotiations are on the table to discuss various aspects of
Iran's enrichment program. Our right to enrich is
non-negotiable," Zarif told ABC's "This Week" program.
"We do not need military-grade uranium. That's a certainty
and we will not move in that direction," Zarif said. "Having an
Iran that does not have nuclear weapons, is not just your goal,
it's first and foremost our goal."
Zarif said Iran was willing to have its facilities visited
by international inspectors to prove it was not seeking a
nuclear bomb.
"If the United States is ready to recognize Iran's rights,
to respect Iran's rights and move from that perspective, then we
have a real chance," Zarif said.
"We are willing to engage in negotiations. The United States
also needs to do things very rapidly. One is to dismantle its
illegal sanctions against Iran," he said.
Kerry said the sanctions could be lifted after an agreement
was in place that ensured Iran's nuclear program was peaceful.
"The United States is not going to lift the sanctions until
it is clear that a very verifiable, accountable, transparent
process is in place, whereby we know exactly what Iran is going
to be doing with its program," he said.
(Reporting by John Whitesides; Editing by Eric Beech and Paul
Simao)