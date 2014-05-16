UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
VIENNA May 16 A senior U.S. official on Friday appealed for more realism in nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers, saying that the latest round of negotiations in the Austrian capital this week has been a very slow and difficult process.
"We believe there needs to be some additional realism," the official said on condition of anonymity. "Time is not unlimited here."
The official added that the talks would resume at an unspecified date in June and that all parties wanted to adhere to their July 20 deadline for completing a deal that would curb sensitive parts of Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for a gradual lifting of sanctions. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.