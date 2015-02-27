UPDATE 7-Oil rebounds on Saudi assurances Russia will extend supply cuts
* Saudi Arabia says most in OPEC and Russia on board for new cuts
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Negotiations on an agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program have advanced substantially, but difficult issues remain and there is no reason to expect a deal in the coming week, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will join in talks next week between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Montreux, Switzerland, the official told a small group of reporters. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed)
* Saudi Arabia says most in OPEC and Russia on board for new cuts
May 5 Lower oil prices and alternative export routes are complicating negotiations for shipper commitment for TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline project, and the company does not have a firm deadline for concluding the talks, Chief Executive Russell Girling said on Friday.