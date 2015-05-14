UPDATE 1-Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Adds comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON May 14 The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to pass legislation giving Congress the right to review, and possibly reject, an international nuclear agreement with Iran.
The 400-25 vote sends the legislation to the White House, where administration officials have said President Barack Obama will sign it into law. The Iran Nuclear Review Act of 2015 passed the Senate last week. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech)
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Adds comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, May 12 Oil prices were stable on Friday as traders expected OPEC-led production cuts to extend beyond the middle of this year, and as U.S. crude inventories fell to their lowest levels since February.