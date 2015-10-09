By Ron Bousso and Timothy Gardner
| LONDON/WASHINGTON
LONDON/WASHINGTON Oct 9 The Obama
administration has privately reminded foreign governments and
U.S. bankers that sanctions against Iran remain in effect,
cautioning against a rush by Western companies to invest in
Iran's oil industry and other businesses until the country fully
complies with the July nuclear agreement.
The U.S. State Department recently cabled a message, known
as a demarche, to embassies around the world to reiterate that
sanctions on Iran are still in place, diplomatic and government
sources told Reuters on Friday.
The demarche stressed that sanctions on Iran would not be
lifted until the International Atomic Energy Agency verifies
that Tehran has complied with the terms of the deal.
"The United States wants to tell governments not to get
ahead of themselves when dealing with Iran," said a London-based
diplomatic source.
It is uncertain exactly when the layers of Western sanctions
might be lifted, but experts have said some international
financial transactions with Iran would be possible sometime next
year if Iran is found in compliance.
U.S. law allows the administration to enforce sanctions by
targetting financial institutions in countries that do business
with the state-owned National Iranian Oil Co or its
subsidiaries. Companies that breach the sanctions risk fines,
asset freezes and being cut off from the U.S. dollar banking
system.
In 2014, the United States imposed a record fine on French
bank BNP Paribas, which agreed to pay almost $9
billion to resolve accusations it violated U.S. sanctions
against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action hit on July 14 by
Iran and six world powers, including the United States, imposes
strict limits on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief
from sanctions. Iran is counting on an end to sanctions to boost
its battered economy, particularly an oil and gas sector that
has shrivelled under Western sanctions.
Business delegations led by senior government officials from
major economies, including Germany, Britain, France, Italy,
Japan and India, have travelled over the past three months to
Tehran to discuss future trade opportunities.
Most significantly, a number of the world's top oil
companies including Royal Dutch Shell, France's Total
and Italy's Eni have held high-level talks
with Iranian energy officials to discuss the development of
Iran's vast oil and gas reserves.
An Obama administration source confirmed the demarche was
sent recently. The administration is "routinely in touch with
third party stakeholders in the private sector and governments
about the terms of the plan," said the official, who is not
authorized to speak publicly about the deal and spoke only on
condition of anonymity.
In addition to the demarche, U.S. officials have recently
held round table discussions with oil industry executives and
bankers in Washington and New York to reiterate that sanctions
remain in effect.
According to the London-based diplomatic source, Iran's
decision last month to postpone a key oil conference in London
for the fourth time came after U.S. officials conveyed concerns
to British diplomats that the Dec. 14 event would take place
before the easing of sanctions. It is now planned for February
2016.
Iran's national oil company has said it plans to unveil more
than 50 new contracts for development of the country's energy
reserves that have been choked under the sanctions at the
conference in February.
There has been "a real gap" in the understanding by oil and
commodities traders about the complexities of the deal and
getting information out there is important, said the Obama
administration source.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Ankara; Editing by
Bruce Wallace and Ken Wills)