WASHINGTON Dec 15 A bill extending U.S.
sanctions against Iran for 10 years will become law without
President Barack Obama's signature, but will not affect
implementation of the international accord limiting Iran's
nuclear program, the White House said on Thursday.
"This Administration has made clear that an extension of the
Iran Sanctions Act, while unnecessary, is entirely consistent
with our commitments in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA). Consistent with this longstanding position, the
extension of the Iran Sanctions Act is becoming law without the
President's signature," a White House statement said.
