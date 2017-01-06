WASHINGTON Jan 6 The head of the U.S. Senate
Foreign Relations Committee said on Friday that Washington
abruptly rejecting the Iran nuclear deal could create "a crisis"
and said he did not expect that approach under President-elect
Donald Trump's administration.
"To tear it up on the front end, in my opinion, is not going
to happen," U.S. Senator Bob Corker told reporters at a
breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.
Instead, he said he expected strong enforcement of the
international agreement, in which Iran agreed to curtail its
nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)