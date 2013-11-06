GENEVA Nov 6 The United States wants Iran to agree in negotiations this week a "first step" that stops its nuclear programme advancing further and starts reversing parts of it, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

The official was speaking on the eve of the two-day talks between Iran and six world powers in Geneva that seek to build on a diplomatic opening created by the election of relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani as Iran's new president in June.

"What we're looking for is a first phase, a first step, an initial understanding that stops Iran's nuclear programme from moving forward and rolls it back for first time in decades," the official told reporters. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, Justyna Pawlak, Fredrik Dahl and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)