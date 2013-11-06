GENEVA Nov 6 The United States wants Iran to
agree in negotiations this week a "first step" that stops its
nuclear programme advancing further and starts reversing parts
of it, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.
The official was speaking on the eve of the two-day talks
between Iran and six world powers in Geneva that seek to build
on a diplomatic opening created by the election of relatively
moderate Hassan Rouhani as Iran's new president in June.
"What we're looking for is a first phase, a first step, an
initial understanding that stops Iran's nuclear programme from
moving forward and rolls it back for first time in decades," the
official told reporters.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, Justyna Pawlak, Fredrik Dahl
and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)