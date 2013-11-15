* Critics say Obama preparing to ease sanctions prematurely
* Obama sees unintended consequences in any military action
* Kerry speaks with Netanyahu, notes Israeli concerns
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 President Barack Obama sought
to reassure skeptical U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that any easing
of sanctions on Iran that emerges from negotiations could easily
be reversed and "ramped back up" if Tehran fails to curb its
nuclear program.
In his most direct appeal yet for more time to pursue a
diplomatic deal with Iran, Obama urged Congress to hold off on
imposing any new sanctions despite concerns on Capitol Hill and
among U.S. allies Israel and Saudi Arabia that he is giving away
too much.
Obama spoke a day after Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary
of State John Kerry and other top U.S. officials warned senators
that implementing new sanctions could scuttle the delicate
negotiations between Iran and six world powers due to resume in
Geneva next Wednesday.
Some lawmakers said after Wednesday's meetings they were not
convinced, and there was no immediate sign that Obama - seeking
better ties with Iran after more than three decades of
estrangement - had won converts on Thursday either.
"If we're serious about pursuing diplomacy, then there's no
need for us to add new sanctions on top of the sanctions that
are already very effective, and that brought them (the Iranians)
to the table in the first place," Obama told a White House news
conference.
"Now, if it turns out they can't deliver, they can't come to
the table in a serious way and get this issue resolved, the
sanctions can be ramped back up," he said.
An initial agreement seemed close last week, when Kerry made
an unexpected trip to the talks in Switzerland. But the
negotiators failed to reach a deal and are returning for another
round of talks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on
Wednesday that a "bad deal" with Iran could lead to war. His
aides challenged U.S. assertions that Iran was being offered
only limited relief from sanctions.
Underscoring the many obstacles, U.S. Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel staunchly defended Obama's approach. "I felt sorry
for Secretary Kerry because so many people have jumped into this
(saying), 'Well he didn't get anything and he didn't get a
deal.' Wait a minute!" Hagel told a defense conference.
"We have political issues. Our partners have political
issues," he said. "So this is going to take time if we're going
to be able to move to somewhere onto a higher ... plain of
possibility."
OBAMA ANSWERS CRITICS
At the White House, Obama sought to answer critics who
accuse him of preparing to ease sanctions prematurely. He said
that in return for Iran's agreement in a "phase-one" deal to
halt its nuclear advances, "we would provide very modest relief
at the margins of the sanctions that we've set up."
"But importantly, we would leave in place the core sanctions
that are most effective and have most impact on the Iranian
economy, specifically oil sanctions and sanctions with respect
to banks and financing," he added.
Obama said that would give world powers a chance to test how
serious Tehran is about negotiating a final deal to dispel
Western suspicions that it wants to develop a nuclear weapon,
something Tehran denies it is seeking.
"It also gives us an assurance that if it turns out six
months from now that they're not serious," he said, "we can dial
those sanctions right back up."
Speaking later to a Washington think tank, Susan Rice,
Obama's national security adviser, said continued enforcement of
the bulk of existing sanctions would mean that "the amount of
revenue that Iran will lose during the next six months would far
exceed any amounts of relief they might obtain as part of a
first-step agreement."
Obama reiterated that he was leaving "all options on the
table" for dealing with Iran - diplomatic code for possible
military action. But he warned of "unintended consequences" from
any military conflict.
Obama is facing resistance from lawmakers wary of letting up
the pressure in negotiations with Iran.
"Sanctions remain the best way to avoid war and prevent a
future of Iranian nuclear weapons," said Senator Mark Kirk, a
Republican from Illinois.
Senator John McCain, an Arizona Republican and frequent
harsh critic of Obama's foreign policy, expressed skepticism
about the Geneva talks and said the Senate Banking Committee
should move ahead with consideration of new sanctions.
But he told Reuters: "I'm not so hell-bent on enacting
additional sanctions (by the full Senate), although I think
they're entirely called for. But I am willing to give them a
period of time."
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed
its version of a new sanctions bill on July 31, just days before
Iran's new president, Hassan Rouhani, took office. Rouhani was
elected in June on a platform of conciliation, saying he wanted
to ease Iran's international isolation.
Senators have been debating behind closed doors their
version of the bill, which could slash Iran's oil exports to no
more than 500,000 barrels a day. However the banking committee
acts, some senators said they might sidestep the panel and
insert tough new Iran sanctions into the annual defense
authorization bill, which Obama might find hard to veto.
