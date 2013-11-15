WASHINGTON Nov 15 Major powers and Iran are
getting close to a first-stage agreement to curb Iran's nuclear
program and it is "quite possible" a deal could be reached when
they meet Nov. 21-22 in Geneva, a senior U.S. official told
reporters.
"I don't know if we will reach an agreement. I think it is
quite possible that we can, but there are still tough issues to
negotiate," said the official, saying EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif were
to meet on Nov. 20 in Geneva and a wider group - including
Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States -
would meet Iranian officials there on the following two days.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Arshad Mohammed;
Editing by Eric Beech)