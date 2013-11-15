(Adds quotes, background)
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Nov 15 Major powers and Iran are
getting closer to an initial agreement to curb Iran's nuclear
program, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, adding it is
"quite possible" a deal could be reached when negotiators meet
Nov. 21-22 in Geneva.
"I don't know if we will reach an agreement. I think it is
quite possible that we can, but there are still tough issues to
negotiate," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
told reporters.
The official said EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif were to meet on Nov. 20
in Geneva and a wider group known as the P5+1 - comprised of
Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States -
would meet Iranian officials there on the following two days.
The talks next week aim to finalize an interim deal to allow
time to negotiate a permanent agreement with Iran that would end
a 10-year deadlock and provide assurances to the six powers that
its atomic program would not produce bombs.
Iran has denied that it is seeking the capability to produce
atomic weapons and insists its nuclear ambitions are limited to
the peaceful generation of electricity and other civilian uses.
Negotiations last week in Geneva ended without an agreement
as the sides worked to defuse their standoff over Iran's nuclear
program, which the United States and many of its allies suspect
is designed to develop nuclear weapons.
U.S. President Barack Obama has urged skeptical U.S.
lawmakers not to impose new sanctions on Iran while negotiations
are ongoing and called for a pause in U.S. sanctions to see if
diplomacy can work.
The senior U.S. official told reporters that published
estimates of direct sanctions relief being offered under a
preliminary deal - which have ranged from $15 billion to $50
billion - were "wildly exaggerated."
"It is way south of all of that and quite frankly it will be
dwarfed by the restrictions that are still in place," the
official said, saying to impose further sanctions threatened the
negotiations not only with Iran but also among the six major
powers.
"The P5+1 believes these are serious negotiations. They have
a chance to be successful," the official said. "For us to slap
on sanctions in the middle of it, they see as bad faith."
Oil prices slipped lower on Friday on the reports that
Western powers may reach a deal.
Commenting on a U.N. inspection report released on Nov. 14
that said Iran had stopped expanding its uranium enrichment
capacity, the official said it was "a good thing" but did not
resolve fundamental questions and concerns about Tehran's
nuclear program.
"We appreciate the step but the reason for our negotiation
is to get at certainty that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon and
we are a long way from that," the official added.
Western diplomats said one of the sticking points during
talks was Iran's argument that it retains the "right" to enrich
uranium. The United States argues Iran does not intrinsically
have that right under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
The official dismissed suggestions that the issue could be a
deal breaker. "I think there is a way to navigate that ... we
each understand where each other is and what is possible, and
what is not," the official added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Philip Barbara and
Jim Loney)