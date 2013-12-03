WASHINGTON Dec 3 The White House said on
Tuesday it opposes a fresh effort by some in the U.S. Senate to
impose new sanctions against Iran, even if those penalties are
not to take effect for months.
Some senators have been discussing the idea of imposing new
sanctions on Iran that would not take effect for six-months,
which would allow time to see whether Tehran abides by the terms
of a deal reached 10 days ago that attempts to contain its
nuclear program.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said even delayed
sanctions were unacceptable.
"If we pass sanctions now, even with a deferred trigger
which has been discussed, the Iranians, and likely our
international partners, will see us as having negotiated in bad
faith," Carney told reporters.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jackie Frank)