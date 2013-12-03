WASHINGTON Dec 3 The White House said on Tuesday it opposes a fresh effort by some in the U.S. Senate to impose new sanctions against Iran, even if those penalties are not to take effect for months.

Some senators have been discussing the idea of imposing new sanctions on Iran that would not take effect for six-months, which would allow time to see whether Tehran abides by the terms of a deal reached 10 days ago that attempts to contain its nuclear program.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said even delayed sanctions were unacceptable.

"If we pass sanctions now, even with a deferred trigger which has been discussed, the Iranians, and likely our international partners, will see us as having negotiated in bad faith," Carney told reporters.

