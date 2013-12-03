(Adds briefing for full House of Representatives, paragraph 6)
By Patricia Zengerle and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Dec 3 The White House said on
Tuesday it opposes a fresh effort by some members of the U.S.
Senate to impose new sanctions against Iran, even if the new
restrictions would not take effect for months.
Some senators have been discussing the idea of imposing new
sanctions on Iran that would kick in after six months or if Iran
violated terms of an interim deal reached 10 days ago that
attempts to contain its nuclear program.
"If we pass sanctions now, even with a deferred trigger
which has been discussed, the Iranians, and likely our
international partners, will see us as having negotiated in bad
faith," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
Administration officials have been pushing lawmakers not to
move ahead with a sanctions package, saying doing so risked
alienating Tehran and other countries engaged in the talks by
making Washington seem to be acting in bad faith.
But many lawmakers are skeptical about the agreement reached
in Geneva between negotiators for Iran and the so-called P5+1 -
the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany -
and insist Washington should increase the pressure on Tehran by
adding to sanctions.
Wendy Sherman, the U.S. under secretary of state for
political affairs, who led the U.S. negotiating team in Geneva,
was scheduled to hold a classified briefing on Iran for the
entire House of Representatives on Wednesday morning.
The White House says a six-month window without new
sanctions would allow negotiators to work on a comprehensive
agreement to resolve the decade-old dispute over Iran's nuclear
program, which has stirred fears of a new Middle East war.
But lawmakers believe it was tough sanctions pushed by
Congress - not the White House - that brought Tehran to the
table and see no reason not to spell out tough consequences if
Iran does not comply with the interim deal.
"That way we're not negotiating in what-ifs," a Senate aide
said.
Members of Congress, including many of President Barack
Obama's fellow Democrats, are generally more hawkish on Iran
than the administration, and influential pro-Israel lobbyists
have been pressing lawmakers to keep to a tough line.
Carney said there are concerns in the Obama administration
that any new sanctions imposed by Congress would serve to
undermine the core architecture of the sanctions program.
"Passing any new sanctions right now would undermine a
peaceful resolution to this issue," he said.
Iran rejects allegations that it has sought covertly to
develop the capacity to produce nuclear weapons, saying it is
enriching uranium solely for civilian purposes.
Congressional aides said it was too early to know whether an
Iran sanctions package would be introduced as standalone
legislation or as an amendment to a measure such as a defense
authorization bill being considered by the Senate.
It also was not clear how far any legislation would go in
the Senate, where Obama's fellow Democrats control a majority of
votes.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jackie Frank and
Cynthia Osterman)