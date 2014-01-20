By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The United States has
followed through on promised sanctions relief for Iran covering
oil exports, trade in precious metals and automotive services as
part of a nuclear agreement that began taking effect on Monday,
U.S. officials said.
In exchange for steps that Tehran had taken to halt its most
sensitive nuclear-related activity, the White House said the
United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the
European Union "will today follow through on our commitment to
begin to provide the modest relief agreed to with Iran."
"At the same time, we will continue our aggressive
enforcement of the sanctions measures that will remain in place
throughout this six-month period," White House spokesman Jay
Carney said in a statement.
The move is the controversial culmination of a promise that
President Barack Obama made as a presidential candidate to
engage with U.S. adversaries, including Tehran.
However, the effort has tested ties with top U.S. ally
Israel and prompted both fellow Democrats and opposition
Republicans in Congress to pursue legislation that would ratchet
up sanctions against the longtime U.S. foe.
Obama has vowed to veto any such action.
"While the positive economic impact on Iran will go beyond
this relief, as foreign investors are rushing in, our leverage
over Iran shrinks," said Representative Ed Royce, the Republican
chairman of the House of Representatives' foreign affairs
committee.
"Meanwhile, Iran's nuclear program continues," he said.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Iran deal
would pave the way for negotiations on a long-term deal to
contain Iran's nuclear program. Those negotiations, she said,
"will be even more complex, and we go into it clear-eyed about
the difficulties ahead."
Since Iran had fulfilled its initial nuclear commitments
under the deal, the administration had taken "the necessary
steps to pause efforts to further reduce Iranian crude oil
exports," the U.S. Treasury Department said.
This will allow the six current customers of Iranian oil to
maintain their purchases at current reduced levels for the
six-month duration of an interim nuclear deal between Iran and
world powers, it said.
A U.S. official said Iran was currently exporting about 60
percent less oil than it was two years ago and would be held to
those reduced levels.
The official also said Washington would allow Iran to
access, in installments, $4.2 billion of oil revenues frozen
overseas in a set schedule across the six-month period. The last
installment would be accessible on the final day of the period,
he said.
The United States took steps to suspend sanctions on
non-U.S. individuals engaged in transactions related to Iran's
petrochemical exports, as well as certain trade with Iran in
gold and precious metals and provision of goods and services to
the country's automotive sector.
"This temporary relief will not fix the Iranian economy. It
will not come close," a senior administration official, speaking
on condition of anonymity, told reporters on a conference call.
The official noted that inflation in Iran remained near 40
percent - one of the highest in the world - and its economy was
expected to contract further.
"Iran is not and will not be open for business until it
reaches a comprehensive agreement with the international
community that addresses all outstanding concerns," he said.