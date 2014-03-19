VIENNA, March 19 It will be very difficult to
overcome differences between Iran and six world powers over
Tehran's uranium enrichment programme, though all parties aim to
adhere to their 6-month deadline to reach a nuclear deal, a
senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.
"It's a gap (on enrichment) that's going to take some hard
work to get to a place where we can find some agreement," the
senior U.S. administration official said after the latest round
of negotiations on Iran's atomic programme in Vienna.
The official said the differences over Iran's planned Arak
heavy-water reactor, which Western powers fear could yield
weapons-grade plutonium, remained similarly wide.
