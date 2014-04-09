VIENNA, April 9 Iran and six major powers are
ready to start drafting a long-term agreement on curbing
Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief but
it is unclear if they will succeed in overcoming disagreements,
a U.S. official said on Wednesday.
"Now we are set to start drafting," the senior
administration official told reporters on condition of anonymity
at the end of a two-day round of talks in Vienna between Iran
and the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China.
"At this point we don't know if we'll be successful in
bridging those gaps," the official said.
