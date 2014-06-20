VIENNA, June 20 It is unclear if Iran is ready to take the steps necessary to assure the world its nuclear ambitions are entirely peaceful as a July 20 deadline in negotiations between Tehran and six powers looms, the head of the U.S. delegation said on Friday.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman, who has been leading the U.S. team in the negotiations with Iran, said the fifth round of Vienna talks did not produce a draft agreement, though they now have a "working document" that is "heavily bracketed" due to remaining disagreements.

Separately, a senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the six powers - the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China - are united in their demand for a reduction in the number of Iran's nuclear enrichment centrifuges and other demands being put to Tehran's delegation.

The Vienna talks are aimed at getting a long-term agreement on curbing Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for a gradual lifting of the sanctions on Tehran. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)