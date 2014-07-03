VIENNA, July 3 Iran must drastically reduce its
capacity to enrich uranium if it wants to reach a nuclear deal
with six world powers that would lead to a gradual lifting of
the crippling international sanctions on Tehran, a senior U.S.
official said on Thursday.
Speaking about the number of centrifuges Iran operates to
process uranium for use as nuclear fuel, an acceptable deal will
require Tehran to maintain "a fraction of what they currently
have", the official said at the start of a new round of
negotiations between the Islamic Republic and the six powers.
The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of
anonymity, rejected Iranian complaints that Washington was
setting out "maximalist" positions in the talks: "We are putting
down very reasonable positions."
