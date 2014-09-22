(Adds background, details)
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The United States said on
Monday it would refuse to seek Iran's cooperation in fighting
Islamic State forces by being more flexible in the negotiations
of six world powers with Tehran on its nuclear program.
Senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Iran is ready to
work with the United States and its allies to stop Islamic State
militants but would like more flexibility on Iran's uranium
enrichment program in exchange.
Asked to respond, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said
the idea was unacceptable, remarks that echoed those from other
Western powers in the negotiations with Tehran. European
officials have also made clear they do not want to bring other
issues into the nuclear negotiations.
Earnest said the effort by world powers, including the
United States, to persuade Iran to give up its nuclear program
is "entirely separate" from President Barack Obama's attempts to
build a coalition against Islamic State.
"The United States will not be in the position of trading
aspects of Iran's nuclear program to secure commitments to take
on ISIL," Earnest said, using an acronym for Islamic State (IS).
He also said the United States would not coordinate the
coalition's military activities with the Iranians and would not
share intelligence on Islamic State with Iran.
Islamic State forces have seized swathes of Iraq and Syria
and proclaimed a caliphate. They stand accused of massacres of
civilians, beheadings and other human rights violations.
While not surprising, the U.S. response suggests the White
House feels a need to tell Iran publicly that it wants other
issues kept away from the nuclear talks.
The comments from Iranian officials about linking the
nuclear negotiations and the fight against Islamic State
highlight how difficult it may be for the Western powers to
separate the atomic negotiations from other topics.
Iran wields influence in the Syrian civil war and on the
Iraqi government, which is fighting the advance of Islamic State
fighters.
The latest round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and
the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China
began last week and is expected to run at least until Friday.
No major breakthroughs are expected in the negotiations in
New York, which are aimed at coming up with a deal that would
end sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear
program. The sides have set a Nov. 24 deadline for a long-term
accord between Iran and the six powers.
(Reporting By Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland, additional
reporting by Louis Charbonneau in New York; Editing by Bill
Trott and Howard Goller)