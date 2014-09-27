NEW YORK, Sept 26 Iran and six world powers
ended more than a week of nuclear talks as expected without an
understanding on all major issues, a senior State Department
official said on Friday.
"We do not have an understanding on all major issues, we
have some understandings that are helpful to move this process
forward, we have an enormous number of details still to work
through," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"We still have some very, very difficult understandings yet
to reach, and everyone has to make difficult decisions and we
continue to look to Iran to make some of the ones necessary for
getting to a comprehensive agreement," the official added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Ken Wills)