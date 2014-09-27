NEW YORK, Sept 26 Iran and six world powers ended more than a week of nuclear talks as expected without an understanding on all major issues, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

"We do not have an understanding on all major issues, we have some understandings that are helpful to move this process forward, we have an enormous number of details still to work through," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We still have some very, very difficult understandings yet to reach, and everyone has to make difficult decisions and we continue to look to Iran to make some of the ones necessary for getting to a comprehensive agreement," the official added.