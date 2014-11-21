VIENNA Nov 21 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will leave the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna on Friday to meet with European partners on the issue in Paris four days ahead of a deadline for a deal between Tehran and six world powers, his spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

"He will also stay in close touch with his inter-agency colleagues in Washington," Psaki said. "His future travel schedule is still being finalized, and we have not yet determined when he will return to Vienna." (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Jonathan Allen)