WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday that President Barack
Obama was on the verge of making a "very bad deal" with Iran on
its nuclear program and made clear that Congress will weigh in
on any agreement.
"Apparently the administration is on the cusp of entering
into a very bad deal with one of the worst regimes in the
world," McConnell, the Senate majority leader, said on CNN's
"State of the Union."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was heading to
Switzerland on Sunday to continue negotiations with the Iranians
on reaching a deal to contain their nuclear program.
