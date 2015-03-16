LAUSANNE, Switzerland March 16 Iran must make a
number of difficult but crucial decisions to assure the world
its nuclear ambitions are peaceful if negotiations with six
major powers are to succeed this week, a senior U.S. official
said on Monday.
"Iran still has to make some very tough and necessary
choices to address the significant concerns that remain about
its nuclear programme," the official told reporters on condition
of anonymity. The official spoke after Secretary of State John
Kerry met for five hours with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif.
Without elaborating, the official added that the Iranian
delegation also raised in the meeting with Kerry an "ill-timed
and ill-advised" letter from 47 Republican senators to Iran's
leadership warning that they could undo any deal President
Barack Obama made with them.
