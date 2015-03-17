LAUSANNE, Switzerland March 17 Iran and major
world powers have made progress in identifying technical options
that could form the basis of a long-term nuclear deal but there
remain difficult issues that must be addressed, a senior U.S.
official said on Tuesday.
"We have definitely made progress in terms of identifying
technical options for each of the major areas," the official
told reporters on condition. "There is no way around it. We
still have a ways to go ... But even within this space, we have
some tough issues to address."
He added that any framework agreement that could be settled
this week would need to have key details, including numbers. "If
there is an agreement, I don't see how it could be meaningful
without having some quantitative dimensions," he said without
elaborating.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Lesley Wroughton)