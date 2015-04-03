ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 3 The United States
would not sign on to an agreement over Iran's nuclear program
that would threaten Israel, the White House said on Friday, one
day after negotiators in Switzerland announced a framework for a
nuclear deal.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz, speaking to reporters
aboard Air Force One, also said U.S. President Barack Obama was
continuing his outreach to U.S. lawmakers over the tentative
agreement and planned to speak with all four leaders of Congress
on Friday.
