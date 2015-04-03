ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 3 The United States would not sign on to an agreement over Iran's nuclear program that would threaten Israel, the White House said on Friday, one day after negotiators in Switzerland announced a framework for a nuclear deal.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, also said U.S. President Barack Obama was continuing his outreach to U.S. lawmakers over the tentative agreement and planned to speak with all four leaders of Congress on Friday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason aboard Air Force One and Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)