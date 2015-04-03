(Recasts, changes dateline, adds details on Obama calls to
leaders)
By Susan Heavey and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, April 3 The White House on Friday
pressed its case for a deal to curb Iran's nuclear program,
expressing confidence in hammering out final details as
President Barack Obama reached out to leaders in Congress, where
U.S. lawmakers remain cautious.
Obama called the four top leaders in the U.S. House of
Representatives and the U.S. Senate to discuss the framework
agreement announced on Thursday by negotiators in Switzerland, a
spokesman said. The agreement lays the groundwork for a final
deal to be laid out by a June 30 deadline.
"We feel good," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said.
"There's a lot of work to be done, but we are confident we can
get those details in place."
The president also placed calls to the leaders of Bahrain,
Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
"He highlighted that nothing is agreed until everything is
agreed," the White House said in a statement. "He also
reiterated the United States' enduring commitment to work with
partners to address Iran's destabilizing activities in the
region."
The White House also sought to soothe concerns in Israel
about the deal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said
it demanded that any final agreement with Iran acknowledge his
state's right to exist.
Asked about that demand, Schultz said he had not seen the
specific request but was aware of Israel's ongoing concerns.
"We understand his position," Schultz told reporters aboard
Air Force One. "The president would never sign onto a deal that
he felt was a threat to the state of Israel."
Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a televised
speech, on Friday hailed the framework as "a first step towards
productive interactions with the world."
Schultz, asked about Rouhani's comments, said he understood
Tehran's need to sell the deal to Iranians but that the United
States sees the deal as one focused on Iran's nuclear program.
"The concerns we have with Iran outside of the nuclear
program remain just as vibrant ... yesterday as they are today."
As part of his domestic sales pitch, Obama spoke to
Republican House Speaker John Boehner, House Democratic Leader
Nancy Pelosi, Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell
and Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, Schultz said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason aboard Air Force One and Susan Heavey
and Alina Selyukh in Washington)