VIENNA, June 29 A senior U.S. official on Monday
dismissed suggestions from critics that the United States would
cave in to Iran to reach an agreement on curbing Iran's nuclear
programme.
Negotiators still hope for success in the current round of
negotiations in Vienna and no one is talking about a long-term
extension to the talks, the official said, speaking to reporters
on condition of anonymity. But he added that he did not know if
an agreement could be reched.
The official said that if the United States had wanted to
make huge concessions to reach a deal it could have done so long
ago and that such criticism was "absurd".
