WASHINGTON May 11 U.S. Senate Democrats
defeated a Republican effort to undercut the Iran nuclear
agreement on Wednesday by blocking an amendment to a spending
bill that would have stopped the Obama administration from
buying heavy water from Tehran.
The amendment to an energy spending bill offered by
Republican Senator Tom Cotton received 57 yes votes and 42 no
votes. It had needed 60 yes votes to advance in the 100-member
Senate.
Cotton withdrew his amendment after the vote and the Senate
is expected to vote later on a version of the spending bill
without it.
The measure would have barred the use of U.S. government
funds to purchase heavy water, which is non-radioactive and used
in nuclear reactors and for making nuclear weapons.
Under last year's nuclear deal between Iran, the United
States and five other world powers, Tehran is responsible for
reducing its stock of the substance, which it can sell, dilute
or dispose of, under certain conditions.
President Barack Obama's administration had warned Congress
that it strongly opposed any move to prevent the planned
purchase of $8.6 million-worth of heavy water from Iran.
Senate Democrats and a handful of Republicans had also
banded together in late April to block the Cotton amendment, and
hence the spending bill.
The dust-up had put a crimp in Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell's plans to pass bipartisan appropriations bills to
keep the federal government functioning beyond Sept. 30, the end
of the government's fiscal year.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Rigby)