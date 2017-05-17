UPDATE 1-Noble confirms lenders agree to extend credit facility deadline
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018 (Adds quotes, details from Noble's statement)
WASHINGTON May 17 The administration of President Donald Trump on Wednesday will extend sanctions relief on Iran that was called for under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, two U.S. officials told Reuters.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the administration would formally announce that it was renewing sanctions waivers that were granted to Iran as part of the deal under which Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear program. A State Department spokesman declined comment on the matter. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018 (Adds quotes, details from Noble's statement)
TOKYO, June 20 Oil prices inched up from seven-month lows in Asian trading on Tuesday, but gains were limited as investors focused on persistent signs of rising supply that are undermining attempts by OPEC and other producers to support prices.