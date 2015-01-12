GANDHINAGAR, INDIA Jan 12 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday that he and his Iranian counterpart would seek at their upcoming meeting to lay the ground for negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme to make greater progress.

"The meeting is calculated to take stock, number one, and to provide direction to our teams, number two, and to hopefully be able to accelerate the process to make greater progress," Kerry told reporters on a visit to India.

He meets Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Geneva on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammad; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)