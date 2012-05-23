(Adds quotes, background)
BAGHDAD May 24 A first day of talks between
Iran and world powers about a nuclear programme that the West
suspects is aimed at nuclear bomb research showed a "fair amount
of disagreement" but also areas of common ground, a senior U.S.
official said.
"I believe we have the beginning of a negotiation," the
official said of the talks, which opened on Wednesday and lasted
late into the evening. "But still we have to come to
closure...about what are the next appropriate steps."
Iran was "engaged" in the discussions, and the meeting would
continue into a second day on Thursday, the official said,
adding that there was "plenty to go on" for a potential further
round of talks.
Earlier on Wednesday, envoys for Iran and the United
States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany exchanged
unusually detailed proposals at the talks in Baghdad in hopes of
defusing a long standoff over suspicions Tehran's atomic energy
programme may be a disguised quest for nuclear weapons.
Both sides have been publicly upbeat about the scope for an
outline deal following a 15-month diplomatic freeze and
exploratory talks in Istanbul last month.
