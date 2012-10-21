DUBAI Oct 21 Iran denied on Sunday a report in
a U.S. newspaper that it had plans for direct talks with the
United States over its disputed nuclear programme.
The New York Times reported, citing Obama administration
officials, that the United States and Iran had agreed in
principle to one-on-one negotiations on Iran's nuclear
programme, though the White House quickly denied the report.
"We don't have any discussions or negotiations with
America," Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said in a
news conference on Sunday. "The (nuclear) talks are ongoing with
the P5+1 group of nations. Other than that, we have no
discussions with the United States."
Several rounds of talks this year between Iran and world
powers, dubbed the P5+1, have failed to yield a breakthrough.