VIENNA, June 29 The United States on Monday
rejected criticism that world powers negotiating a nuclear
agreement with Iran have been making too many compromises,
saying it hoped to get a good deal but was not certain that was
achievable.
A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said Vienna talks would continue past Tuesday's deadline for a
comprehensive agreement intended to open the door to ending
sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran's most sensitive
nuclear activities for at least a decade.
The West suspects Iran may be secretly developing technology
that would allow it to build nuclear weapons, but Tehran says
its programme is for peaceful purposes only.
The U.S. official was asked to respond to public criticism
of the U.S. delegation in the talks and suggestions that the
administration of President Barack Obama had been making too
many concessions out of desperation to do a deal.
"We still do not know yet whether we will be able to get
there," he said. "We want to, we hope to, but we do not know."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday accused
the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China
of retreating from tough positions in the talks.
"We see before our very eyes a stark retreat from the red
lines that the world powers set themselves only recently, and
publicly," he said. "There is no reason to hasten into signing
this bad deal, which is getting worse by the day."
The U.S. official said the United States would not have
spent endless time on negotiations just to give in at the end.
"It's really absurd," the official said.
"If we were going to cave, I could be home already and I
would be a really happy person ... we would have done that a
long time ago," the official said. "Why would we be spending the
hours doing this in the way we are if, you know, we were just
(going to say to Iran) 'well whatever you want, you got'."
Washington was holding fast to a set of parameters agreed on
April 2 in Lausanne, Switzerland and expected Iran to do the
same, the official said.
Other Western officials, including Britain's Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond, have suggested Iran is backtracking on
commitments that it had made in Lausanne.
The U.S. official stressed the interim deal was the
foundation for any final agreement.
"We do see a path forward to get a comprehensive agreement
that meets our bottom lines and this path forward has to be
based on the Lausanne parameters - period," said the official,
turning to an interpreter and asking him to repeat it in Farsi.
MONITORS' ACCESS
The main differences are on the pace and timing of sanctions
relief for Iran and on the nature of monitoring mechanisms to
ensure Tehran does not cheat on any agreement. One of the
biggest sticking points is Western demands that U.N. inspectors
have access to Iranian military sites and nuclear scientists.
The official said that the six powers had come up with a
system to ensure that the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA) would have the necessary access, though there was no
suggestion the Iranians had agreed to that system.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who flew back
to Tehran on Sunday for consultations with the leadership, was
due to return to Vienna on Tuesday morning, a senior Iranian
official told Reuters. Among the issues he was expected to
discuss was monitoring and verification and IAEA access.
"Iran's nuclear chief (Ali Akbar) Salehi will join the talks
in Vienna soon," the official said, referring to the influential
head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation. "The talks are
intensive and ... will possibly run into July. But just a few
days."
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has echoed
other hardline Iranian officials and ruled out international
access to Iranian military sites.
U.S. and European negotiators also want to ensure there is a
mechanism for restoring sanctions if Tehran fails to meet its
commitments under any future accord.
In New York, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said the
talks had made "some progress, but still it is not the end of
the process."
