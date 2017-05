DUBAI, Sept 9 Iran's Supreme Leader said Tehran will not negotiate with the United States on any issue after the landmark nuclear deal with world powers in July, according to his official website on Wednesday.

"We negotiated with the U.S. on the nuclear issue for specific reasons. (The Americans) behaved well in the talks, but we didn't and we won't allow negotiation with the Americans on other issues." Ayatollah Khamenei was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Toby Chopra)