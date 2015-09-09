(Adds comments about Israel)
DUBAI, Sept 9 Iran's Supreme Leader has said
Tehran will not negotiate with the United States on any issue
after the landmark nuclear deal with world powers in July,
according to his official website on Wednesday.
The comments appeared to contradict more moderate president
Hassan Rouhani, who said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic was
ready to hold talks with the United States on ways to resolve
Syria's civil war.
"We negotiated with the U.S. on the nuclear issue for
specific reasons. (The Americans) behaved well in the talks, but
we didn't and we won't allow negotiation with the Americans on
other issues," Ayatollah Khamenei was quoted as saying.
"The Americans are not hiding their animosity towards
Iran... Americans in the Congress are plotting and passing bills
against us... Negotiations are a tool for them to influence Iran
and to impose their will," Ayatollah Khamenei said to hundreds
of visitors to his offices.
Following the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers,
several high diplomatic delegations from Europe have visited
Iran, in a possible sign of a thaw after a decade of isolation
brought on by international sanctions.
But long-time rivals Tehran and Washington have yet to
normalise relations or open a dialogue on their contending
policies in the war-torn region.
President Barack Obama on Tuesday secured 42 votes in the
U.S. Senate to secure the nuclear deal of which Republicans and
pro-Israel lobbies disapprove.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been a
vociferous opponent of the Iran deal, calling it a threat to his
country's existence.
"God willing there will be nothing left of the zionist
regime in 25 years," Khamenei said. "Meanwhile, the heroic
jihadi islamic spirit will not leave the zionists in peace for a
second."
