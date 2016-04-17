(Corrects final sentence to show White House was referring to
the U.S. financial system and not global financial system)
DUBAI, April 16 Iran's main goal in its nuclear
talks with world powers was to secure access to the global
financial system, and the United States must now do more to
remove obstacles to the banking sector, Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday.
"Iran and the EU will put pressure on the United States to
facilitate the cooperation of non-American banks with Iran,"
Zarif said in a joint news conference with the EU's Foreign
Policy Chief Federica Mogherini in Tehran broadcast live on
state TV.
"It's essential that the other side, especially the United
States, fulfil its commitments not on paper but in practice and
removes the obstacles especially in banking sector," Zarif said.
The White House said on Friday access to the U.S. financial
system was not part of the nuclear deal.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens
and Jonathan Oatis)