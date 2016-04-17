(Corrects final sentence to show White House was referring to the U.S. financial system and not global financial system)

DUBAI, April 16 Iran's main goal in its nuclear talks with world powers was to secure access to the global financial system, and the United States must now do more to remove obstacles to the banking sector, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday.

"Iran and the EU will put pressure on the United States to facilitate the cooperation of non-American banks with Iran," Zarif said in a joint news conference with the EU's Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini in Tehran broadcast live on state TV.

"It's essential that the other side, especially the United States, fulfil its commitments not on paper but in practice and removes the obstacles especially in banking sector," Zarif said.

The White House said on Friday access to the U.S. financial system was not part of the nuclear deal. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)