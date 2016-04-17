(Corrects in 9th paragraph that White House was discussing U.S.
financial system, not global financial system)
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI, April 16 Iran's main goal in its nuclear
talks with world powers was to secure access to the global
financial system, and the United States must now do more to
remove obstacles to the banking sector, Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday.
In January, world powers led by the United States and the
European Union lifted most sanctions on Iran in return for curbs
on its nuclear programme.
But some U.S. sanctions remain, and U.S. banks remain
prohibited from doing business with Iran directly or indirectly
because Washington still accuses Tehran of "supporting
terrorism".
That has deterred European institutions, which fear they
could face U.S. legal problems if they re-establish banking
links.
Zarif used the visit of EU foreign policy chief Federica
Mogherini, the first by a high-level EU delegation since the
deal came into force in January, to make his point.
"Iran and the EU will put pressure on the United States to
facilitate the cooperation of non-American banks with Iran,"
Zarif said at a news conference in Tehran with Mogherini who
said in a tweet that she was leading a team of seven EU
commissioners.
"It's essential that the other side, especially the United
States, fulfil its commitments not on paper but in practice and
removes the obstacles especially in banking sector," he said.
Zarif and Mogherini said in a joint statement after the news
conference that the EU and Iran were agreed on the expansion of
economic relations, and "encouraging banking cooperation."
The White House said on Friday that an agreement with Iran
does not include giving it access to the U.S. financial system.
Iranian central bank Governor Valiollah Seif met U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday in Washington and said
they discussed Iran's expectations under the nuclear deal.
Lew told Seif that the United States would keep meeting "its
sanctions-related commitments in good faith" as long as Iran
continues to uphold its end of the bargain.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)