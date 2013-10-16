GENEVA Oct 16 Differences remain between Iran
and the United States and other world powers over Tehran's
nuclear ambitions, but the U.S. delegation has never had such
intense talks with the Iranians as this week, a senior U.S.
administration official said on Wednesday.
"I've been doing this now for about two years," the official
said on condition of anonymity at the end of two days of talks
between Iran and six world powers in Geneva. "And I have never
had such intense, detailed, straightforward, candid
conversations with the Iranian delegation before."
"Although there remain many differences in each area, and
what sanctions relief might be appropriate, specific and candid
discussions took place," the official added.
Earlier Western diplomats said Iran appears ready to scale
back activities potentially related to making nuclear bombs,
suggesting it is willing to compromise for a deal to win relief
from harsh economic sanctions.
The official noted that no breakthroughs were achieved at
the Geneva negotiations - and none had been expected.
"There is more work, much more work to do," the official
added. "This is a beginning. Beginnings are rarely
groundbreaking because you are putting pieces on the table."
"We are very clear that Iran must not acquire a nuclear
weapon," the official said. "That's the outcome we're seeking to
achieve."
Tehran denies allegations by Western powers and its allies
that it is seeking the capability to produce atomic bombs.
The official said the U.S. administration will consult with
partners and allies abroad and Congress at home, adding that if
a good agreement with Tehran can be reached, Congress will
likely approve it.
U.S. officials have said that they need Iran to increase the
transparency of its nuclear program, stop enriching uranium to
20 percent, reduce its uranium stockpiles and take other steps
to assure the world it does not want atomic weapons.
The senior official said that Washington was also concerned
about Iran's Arak heavy-water nuclear reactor under construction
that, once completed, could yield plutonium for atomic weapons.
"We have concerns about Arak and we will address those
concerns in the negotiations," the official said.
There will be follow-up talks between Iran and the five
permanent U.N. Security Council members - United States,
Britain, France, China and Russia - and Germany on Nov. 7-8.
The U.N. Security Council has demanded that Iran halt
uranium enrichment and other sensitive atomic activities.
Tehran's refusal to comply with council resolutions has led to
crippling U.N., U.S. and European Union sanctions.