By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, March 19 It will be very difficult to
overcome differences between Iran and six world powers over
Tehran's uranium enrichment programme, though all parties aim to
adhere to their 6-month deadline to reach a nuclear deal, a
senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.
"It's a gap (on enrichment) that's going to take some hard
work to get to a place where we can find agreement," the senior
U.S. administration official said after the latest round of
negotiations on Iran's atomic programme in Vienna.
The official said there were many elements involved in
Iran's enrichment activity that would need to be settled,
including monitoring, the Natanz and Fordow enrichment
facilities, and Iran's stockpiles of the material.
"Everybody has some work to do to follow up on that
discussion," the official said, adding that Britain, China,
France, Germany, Russia, the United States and Iran all hoped to
honour the late-July deadline they set in November for a
long-term nuclear deal between the six powers and Iran.
That deadline was agreed as part of an interim deal reached
in November under which Iran froze some parts of its atomic
programme in exchange for limited sanctions relief.
The differences over Iran's planned Arak heavy-water
reactor, which Western powers fear could yield weapons-grade
plutonium, remained similarly wide, the administration official
said. Iran says it is for peaceful medical purposes.
"We all understand Arak and what it is and how it operates,
what its technical requirements are in ways that we did not
before," the senior official said. "We got some very detailed
information. Likewise we shared with Iran ideas that we had. You
know what our concerns are about Arak.
"We shared with Iran ideas that we have. We have long said
that we believe that Arak should not be a heavy water reactor as
it is, that we did not think that that met the objectives of
this negotiation. And so of course we are having discussions
about how to address that."
Without giving details, the official added that "there are
many options" for Arak. One option, the United States has
previously suggested, is converting it to a light-water reactor,
a model less amenable to producing bomb material.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters
"the Arak reactor is part of Iran's nuclear programme and will
not be closed down". However, he did not explicitly rule out
modifying the reactor to allay concerns about the facility.
Iran and the U.S. delegation, which is headed by Under
Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman, held an
80-minute bilateral meeting during this week's talks, the
official said. Such high-level face-to-face contacts between the
long estranged countries - virtually unthinkable one year ago
have become almost "routine", according to the official.
"There are no histrionics, there is no walking out, there is
no yelling and screaming," the official said. "It is very
professional, very workmanlike."
The United States severed diplomatic relations with Iran
shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Tehran is under U.S.,
European Union and United Nations sanctions for refusing to
suspend enrichment and other sensitive atomic activities that it
insists are intended for civilian purposes only.
Western powers and their allies suspect Iran has been
pursuing the capability to produce atomic weapons under the
guise of a civilian nuclear programme. Tehran denies this.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)