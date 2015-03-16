* Not clear if end-March deadline can be met-U.S. official
* Says Iran has to make "very tough and necessary choices"
* Iran's Salehi: "I'm very optimistic."
(Adds Steinmeier statement)
By Lesley Wroughton and Parisa Hafezi
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 16 The United
States and Iran inched closer to a political deal that would set
the stage for a landmark nuclear agreement, but a U.S. official
warned on Monday that Iran must make tough choices to allay
fears about its atomic ambitions.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held nearly five hours of talks in
the Swiss city of Lausanne before the Iranian delegation headed
to Brussels for meetings with European ministers.
After the Lausanne talks, a senior U.S. official said it was
not clear if an end-March deadline for a framework agreement
between Iran and six major powers could be met.
"We are trying to get there but quite frankly we still do
not know if we will be able to," the official told reporters on
condition of anonymity. "Iran still has to make some very tough
and necessary choices to address the significant concerns that
remain about its nuclear programme."
The official did not elaborate but added that the Iranian
delegation also raised in the meeting with Kerry an "ill-timed
and ill-advised" letter from 47 Republican senators to Iran's
leadership warning that they could undo any deal President
Barack Obama made with them.
"These kinds of distractions are not helpful when we're
talking about something so serious," the official added.
The U.S. official said the sides would work through the end
of the month if needed to secure a deal. Talks are expected to
resume on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels, French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said progress had been made in the talks but
"important points" were unresolved. A statement
from German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said a deal
could not be struck "at any price".
STICKING POINTS
With the Iranian new year holiday of Norouz approaching this
weekend, officials close to the talks say it will be difficult
to complete a political agreement this week. If it is not
possible by the weekend, the talks could reconvene in the final
days of March.
Zarif said all sides needed to keep talking this week to see
what could be achieved.
"On some issues we are closer to a solution and based on
this we can say solutions are within reach. At the same time, we
are apart on some issues," he told the Iranian news agency IRNA.
Six world powers -- the United States, Germany, France,
Britain, Russia and China -- are trying to reach a political
framework agreement with Iran by the end of the month that would
curb Tehran's most sensitive nuclear activities for at least 10
years in exchange for the gradual easing of some sanctions.
The parties have set a June 30 deadline to finalise all the
technical details of an accord. Western officials say privately
that overcoming disagreements on some of the remaining sticking
points would be very difficult.
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, echoing Tehran's
official view, said "unjust" Western sanctions should be lifted,
the official IRNA news agency reported on Monday.
"We are ready to increase the oil export by up to 1 million
bpd when the sanctions (are) lifted," Zanganeh said, adding that
the boost "will not have an impact on the crude prices."
U.S. and EU sanctions that came into force in 2012 prohibit
the import, purchase and transport of Iranian petroleum
products, crippling the major oil exporter's economy.
The meeting between Kerry and Zarif included U.S. Secretary
of Energy Ernest Moniz and Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar
Salehi.
"I'm very optimistic," Salehi told reporters afterwards.
But a senior Iranian official doubted whether a deal would
be reached this week as there were gaps on some important
issues, although the atmosphere at the talks was good.
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini told
reporters the talks in Brussels had been helpful. "We discussed
all the remaining open gaps and the way forward," she said.
A European diplomatic source, however, said substantial gaps
remained and it was not clear they could be resolved in the
coming days. "The talks were lengthy and in-depth, but they did
not enable us to narrow our differences," the source said after
Zarif met his French, German and British counterparts.
Kerry has urged Iran to make concessions that would allow
the sides to reach a political framework agreement for a nuclear
deal that would lift sanctions in exchange for tight
restrictions on Tehran's nuclear programme and increased
monitoring of its atomic sites.
The West suspects Tehran of wanting to create an atomic
weapons capability. Tehran denies that and says its research is
for purely peaceful purposes.
In Brussels, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond also
said a framework agreement was still some way off.
"There are areas where we've made progress, areas where we
have yet to make any progress," he told reporters.
PROGRESS AND OBSTACLES
After their meeting in Brussels, the Iranian delegation will
return to Lausanne for more talks with the Americans, and will
be joined later in the week by senior European officials and
possibly foreign ministers, depending on how the talks develop.
In Tehran, former nuclear negotiator and current parliament
speaker Ali Larijani said failure to get an agreement would not
be a tragedy.
The sides have twice extended the talks on a long-term
accord that the United States says must have a duration of at
least 10 years. They signed an interim deal in November 2013
that gave Iran limited sanctions relief in exchange for some
limitations on sensitive nuclear work.
After months of deadlock, there have been areas of progress
in the talks recently, Iranian, U.S. and European officials say.
The number of enrichment centrifuges Iran wants to operate over
the long term, one of the biggest sticking points in the talks
from the beginning, is likely resolvable if Tehran can keep
around 6,500 of the machines that purify uranium, they say.
There are also discussions about the size of Iran's uranium
stockpiles and how much would be relocated to Russia or another
country, Western officials say. Originally, Iran wanted to
enrich 2.5 tonnes of uranium per year, but could settle at half
a tonne, a senior Iranian official said. The remainder would be
turned into fuel rods or sent to Russia, he added.
Recently the United States and France agreed to consider the
possibility of a swift suspension of U.N. nuclear sanctions at
the outset of any deal, in addition to freezing some of the most
painful U.S. and European energy and financial sanctions.
The subject of lifting U.N. sanctions has turned into a
sensitive one in the United States, where Republicans in
Congress opposed to engaging Iran accuse Obama of seeking to
bring an agreed deal to the U.N. Security Council first in an
attempt to bypass U.S. legislators.
Difficult issues include Iran's insistence on pursuing
advanced centrifuge research, Tehran's need to answer questions
on past nuclear activities that could be arms-related, and the
speed of lifting sanctions. Iran wants all sanctions lifted
immediately but Western powers want them eased gradually.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau in Lausanne, Sam
Wilkin in Dubai and Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott in Brussels
and John Irish in Paris and Michael Nienaber in Berlin; writing
by Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi; editing by Ralph Boulton
and Giles Elgood and Philippa Fletcher)