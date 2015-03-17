* U.S.-Iran talks resume in Lausanne
* Deal still not there, says Western diplomat
* U.S. official says Iran faces tough choices
By Lesley Wroughton and Parisa Hafezi
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 17 Efforts to reach
a political agreement on Iran's nuclear programme by the end of
the month intensified on Tuesday as negotiations between the
United States and Iran resumed, and Western officials warned
that tough issues remained unresolved.
The U.S. and Iranian delegations led by U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif began another round of talks in the Swiss city of Lausanne
after the Iranians returned overnight from Brussels where they
had met European foreign ministers.
Senior European officials were expected in Lausanne later on
Tuesday, with foreign ministers possibly joining them at the end
of the week if talks advance.
A Western diplomat said "we're still not there yet" on
reaching an end-March deadline for a framework agreement between
Iran and six major powers -- the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China.
"We'll see what happens the rest of the week but for now
we're not there," a senior Western diplomat said. "The Americans
had the same feeling in Lausanne."
A senior U.S. official, speaking after several hours of
talks on Monday, said Iran had "tough" choices to make.
"We are trying to get there but quite frankly we still do
not know if we will be able to," the official told reporters on
Monday. "Iran still has to make some very tough and necessary
choices to address the significant concerns that remain about
its nuclear programme."
The U.S. official said the sides would work through the end
of the month if needed to secure a deal.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels late on Monday, French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said progress had been made but
"important points" were unresolved. German
Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said a deal could not
be struck "at any price".
STICKING POINTS
With the Iranian new year holiday of Norouz approaching this
weekend, officials close to the talks say it will be difficult
to complete a political agreement this week. If it is not
possible by the weekend, the talks could reconvene in the final
days of March.
Zarif said all sides needed to keep talking this week to see
what could be achieved.
"On some issues we are closer to a solution and based on
this we can say solutions are within reach. At the same time, we
are apart on some issues," he told the Iranian news agency IRNA.
The six world powers are trying to reach a political
framework agreement with Iran by the end of the month that would
curb Tehran's most sensitive nuclear activities for at least 10
years in exchange for the gradual easing of some sanctions.
The parties have set a June 30 deadline to finalise all the
technical details of an accord. Western officials say privately
that overcoming disagreements on some of the remaining sticking
points would be very difficult.
Sticking points include the level of Iran's enrichment
activities and how sanctions would be lifted.
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said "unjust" Western
sanctions should be lifted, the official IRNA news agency
reported on Monday.
He said Iran was ready to increase oil exports by up to 1
million bpd when sanctions are lifted and this would not have an
impact on crude oil prices.
U.S. and EU sanctions that came into force in 2012 prohibit
the import, purchase and transport of Iranian petroleum
products, crippling the major oil exporter's economy.
A senior Iranian official doubted whether a deal would be
reached this week as there were gaps on some important issues,
although the atmosphere at the talks was good.
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told
reporters in Brussels the talks had been helpful.
A European diplomatic source, however, said substantial gaps
remained and it was not clear they could be resolved in the
coming days. "The talks were lengthy and in-depth, but they did
not enable us to narrow our differences," the source said after
Zarif met his French, German and British counterparts.
The West suspects Tehran of wanting to create an atomic
weapons capability. Tehran denies that and says its research is
for purely peaceful purposes.
