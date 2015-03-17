* Framework agreement unlikely this week - officials
* U.S. official says Iran faces tough choices
* Iranians raised Republican letter to Iran with Kerry
(Adds Salehi quotes)
By Louis Charbonneau and Lesley Wroughton
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 17 Iran and major
world powers have been making headway in identifying technical
options for a historic nuclear deal as an end-March deadline
nears but difficult issues must still be addressed, U.S. and
Iranian officials said on Tuesday.
Iran and six world powers are seeking an agreement to curb
Iran's most sensitive nuclear activities for at least 10 years
in exchange for a gradual end to sanctions on Tehran.
The powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and
the United States -- aim to complete the framework of a final
deal by the end of March and reach a full agreement by June 30.
"We have definitely made progress in terms of identifying
technical options for each of the major areas," the U.S.
official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "There is no
way around it. We still have a ways to go ... But even within
this space, we have some tough issues to address."
The official said any framework agreement settled this month
would need to have key details, including numbers. "If there is
an agreement, I don't see how it could be meaningful without
having some quantitative dimensions," he said, without
elaborating.
Western and Iranian officials doubted an agreement could be
clinched this week and at least one more round of talks would be
needed on a deal that could end a 12-year-old nuclear standoff
between Tehran and the West over its atomic programme.
The goal of the negotiations is to arrive at an arrangement
whereby Iran would need at least one year to produce enough
fissile material -- high enriched uranium or plutonium -- for a
single atomic weapon, should Tehran choose to produce one. That
is known as the "break-out" time.
The official said the six powers, which have been
negotiating with Iran since October 2013, do not share their
individual methods of calculating break-out time for Tehran. But
they have all reached the same conclusions, he noted.
The official offered no details on the options under
discussion. But negotiators say they are looking at a maximum
number of enrichment centrifuges Iran could retain, the size of
its future uranium stockpiles and other limitations Tehran would
be subject to for at least 10 years.
The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, Ali Akbar
Salehi, was more upbeat after meetings with U.S. Energy
Secretary Earnest Moniz in the Swiss city of Lausanne, where
negotiations are taking place.
"We have made progress on technical issues," Salehi told
reporters. "One or two issues remain and need to be discussed."
Iranian media quoted Salehi as saying that there was
"agreement on 90 percent of technical issues".
"There is one very important issue that we still have
differences about that in discussions this afternoon we will try
to resolve," he added.
LOW EXPECTATIONS
The U.S. and Iranian delegations led by U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif began another round of talks on Tuesday after the Iranians
returned overnight from Brussels where they had met European
foreign ministers.
Senior European officials were expected in Lausanne later on
Tuesday. Officials said foreign ministers are on stand-by to
join them at the end of the week if needed but expectations were
very low that a deal would come this week.
A senior Iranian official said European foreign ministers
would not be joining the talks this week.
"We'll see what happens the rest of the week but for now
we're not there," a senior Western diplomat said. The U.S.
official said the sides would work through the end of the month
if needed to secure a deal.
Western powers and their allies suspect Tehran of wanting to
create an atomic weapons capability. Tehran denies that and says
its nuclear ambitions are purely peaceful.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is fighting
to remain in power in Tuesday's election in Israel, has made
clear he opposes engagement with Iran and enjoys strong support
in the U.S. Congress, where Republicans control both houses.
Last week 47 Republicans wrote to Iran's leadership to warn
them that they could undo any deal President Barack Obama
strikes with Tehran. Another U.S. official said Zarif raised the
"ill-timed and ill-advised" letter on Monday with Kerry.
With the Iranian new year holiday of Norouz approaching this
weekend, officials close to the talks say it will be difficult
to complete a political agreement this week. If it is not
possible by the weekend, the talks could reconvene in the final
days of March.
Zarif said all sides needed to keep talking this week to see
what could be achieved.
"On some issues we are closer to a solution and based on
this we can say solutions are within reach. At the same time, we
are apart on some issues," he told the Iranian news agency IRNA.
Sticking points include the level of Iran's enrichment
activities and how sanctions would be lifted. Iran wants all
U.S., EU and United Nations sanctions lifted immediately.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi and John Irish; Editing
by Giles Elgood)