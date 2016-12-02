ANKARA Dec 2 Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the U.S. Senate's vote to extend sanctions against the Islamic Republic for 10 years violated a historic nuclear deal reached between the country and six major powers in 2015.

"The extension of sanctions by the U.S. congress is a violation of the deal. We will report it to Iran's committee, assigned for monitoring the implementation of the deal," according to a statement by Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi read on television. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi)